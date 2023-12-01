Report says that a redesigned Action button is coming to all four iPhone 16 models





The new Action button, developed under the codename Atlas, is said to work similarly to the Touch ID home button on the old iPhone. It will work by detecting a change in pressure. The new Capture button will work the same way says the report. although we still have no idea what that button will do for iPhone users. The Action button will also be found on the iPhone SE 4 expected in 2024 or 2025. If MacRumors is right, this would mean that there are no iPhones in development with the original dedicated mute switch.









Apple has also been experimenting with different sizes for the next iteration of the Action button including one that is not only larger than the Action button currently in use on the iPhone 15 Pro models, it is roughly the size of the volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro . The new button has also been spotted on several iPhone 16 prototypes and mentioned in documentation for those phones.







The Action button currently offers these options (with one coming before the end of the year:



