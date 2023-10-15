Analyst says all iPhone 16 models will get the same 3nm A18 Pro chipset next year



Per Wccftech , Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu has some big news about what he says Apple will be doing with next year's iPhone 16 series. Pu states that all four new 2024 iPhone models will be powered by the same A18 Pro chip which will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation N3E 3nm process node. If true, this would reverse a change made by Apple starting with last year's iPhone 14 series.

















As we've already mentioned, next year's A18 Pro will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node which is called N3E and it should allow TSMC to hike its yield rate on 3nm production. The yield is the percentage of dies that make it through quality control compared to the total possible number of dies that could be made on a single silicon wafer. Usually, the company submitting the design for a chip, in this case Apple, would be responsible for the defective dies.





However, being TSMC's largest customer allowed Apple to sign a sweetheart deal for this year that holds TSMC financially liable for chips that can't be used. This deal will not be extended to the N3E process node. Compared to the current N3B process node used by TSMC to build the A17 Pro, the second-generation process should result in greater power efficiency for the iPhone 16 line.





These days the process node is used to mark different generations of processors. As process nodes drop, transistor sizes drop allowing more transistors to fit inside a chip. And the higher a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and/or power efficient a chip is.

