Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

iPhone 16 display production begins next month, with special emphasis on two models

By
2comments
iPhone 16 display production begins next month, with special emphasis on two models
If you had any doubt about the iPhone 16 series getting announced in September like the past few generations of iPhones, a new tip from one of the most reliable insiders indicates Apple's next flagship smartphones will follow the same release timeline as last year.

With June fast approaching, it's likely that the design of the iPhone 16 has been finalized, with numerous leaks and rumors suggesting that this year's lineup will consist of a 6.1-inch standard model, a 6.7-inch Plus model, a 6.3-inch Pro variant, and a 6.9-inch Pro Max model with largely the same design as the current lineup.

Display analyst Ross Young, who has a near spotless track record when it comes to leaks, said in a subscriber-only post on X (via 9to5Mac) that display production for the iPhone 16 will begin in June.

June is when panel production for the iPhone 15 kicked off, so this could be taken as an indication that the new phones will also be released in September like last year.

Panel production is expected to be the highest for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro in June, while production of displays for the other two models will likely scale up later in the summer.

All the phones are expected to be fueled by a 3nm chip and feature a Capture button for photos and videos. The Pro models may get a new 48MP ultrawide camera, which could increase their chances of becoming the best camera phones of 2024. The phones will reportedly also have a brighter screen and a glossier frame.

The regular models are likely to ditch the ring/silent switch for the Action button which we saw on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple is expected to rely heavily on iOS 18 and AI features to boost sales of the upcoming phones, which are otherwise looking like minor upgrades over the current-gen models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless