Apple says iPad Pro has world’s most advanced display but iPhone 16 Pro might invalidate that claim

While the iPhone 16 Pro is unlikely to get the M4 iPad Pro's tandem OLED screen, it could edge the tablet out in one key area, per a new report.

As leaked pictures have indicated, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are going to be larger than their non-Pro counterparts, clocking in at 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively. But that's not the only upgrade Apple has planned for the Pro model's screen, according to reliable leaker Instant Digital (via 9to5Mac).

The leaker claims that the iPhone 16 Pro's screen will hit peak brightness of 1,200 nits in typical use or when SDR content is being displayed. This would be an improvement of 20 percent over the iPhone 15 Pro, which supports a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This means that Apple's upcoming phones will get brighter than the current models during casual use.

For reference, the newly announced iPad Pro supports a typical brightness of 1,000 nits.

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to retain a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, so it will match the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad Pro in this regard.

Since the majority of content that most users consume is in SDR, it can be argued that typical max brightness matters more than peak HDR brightness.

Apple calls the iPad Pro's screen the "world’s most advanced display" but once the iPhone 16 Pro is released in a few months, that claim would no longer be valid.

That's far from the only thing that Apple's new premium iPhones will have going for them to make them the best phones of 2024. The phones are rumored to feature a new A18 Pro chip based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, while Android flagships are still stuck with 4nm chipsets. The iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to feature a higher-resolution 48MP ultrawide camera and a dedicated Capture button for quick access to cameras.

The Pro models are also rumored to pack larger batteries as well as on-device AI.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

