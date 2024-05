Apple says iPad Pro has world’s most advanced display but iPhone 16 Pro might invalidate that claim

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

The leaker claims that the's screen will hit peak brightness of 1,200 nits in typical use or when SDR content is being displayed. This would be an improvement of 20 percent over the iPhone 15 Pro , which supports a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This means that Apple's upcoming phones will get brighter than the current models during casual use.For reference, the newly announced iPad Pro supports a typical brightness of 1,000 nits.Theis rumored to retain a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, so it will match theand iPad Pro in this regard.Since the majority of content that most users consume is in SDR, it can be argued that typical max brightness matters more than peak HDR brightness.Apple calls the iPad Pro's screen the "world’s most advanced display" but once theis released in a few months, that claim would no longer be valid.That's far from the only thing that Apple's new premium iPhones will have going for them to make them the best phones of 2024 . The phones are rumored to feature a new A18 Pro chip based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, while Android flagships are still stuck with 4nm chipsets. Theis also expected to feature a higher-resolution 48MP ultrawide camera and a dedicated Capture button for quick access to cameras.The Pro models are also rumored to pack larger batteries as well as on-device AI.