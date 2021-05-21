iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?





Yes, the big feature everyone is talking about is 120Hz refresh rates on the Pro model iPhones, and this is indeed something that will make a real difference. Keep in mind, though, that this feature is not expect to come to the regular iPhone 13 that will make the majority of sales.



Better battery life? Faster charging?

Battery life is one of the top wishes of those iPhone users that don't own a Pro Max model, so any improvement in this area would be welcome. Indeed, a marginally bigger battery is rumored to arrive in the 2021 iPhone family, but so far rumors suggest the increase will be indeed marginal rather than profound.



However, if this marginally bigger battery is combined with a significantly more power efficient chip, this might be one of the bigger selling point of an iPhone 13. Still, we have our doubts that will happen as Apple has always been after a balance of design, looks and battery life, rather than maximizing the latter.



