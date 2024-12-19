I like the Pixel 9 look so much that I might just get the iPhone 17
Even though it's still just December 2024 and we won't see the iPhone 17 series until fall next year, the leaks and rumors about it are already flooding in – and they are all over the place, giving us a lovely mix of conflicting info.
One leak claims that the iPhone 17 Pro Max might get a fresh look for its rear camera island. Instead of the usual box in the top left corner with lenses arranged in a triangle, the leak showed a horizontal camera bar – much like what we've seen on Google's Pixel 9.
Now, I'm not here to dive into which leak is the gospel truth and which ones are just smoke. I'm here to talk about the leaks, saying design changes are on the way. Why? Because honestly, I'm a huge fan of the Pixel 9's look. And if Apple decides to bring something like that to the iPhone 17, whether it's the Pro models or a potential Slim/Air variant, sign me up.
Design innovation these days isn't exactly something you see every day. I don't know about you, but in my opinion, we've kinda lost the character of things somewhere along the way. It's not just smartphones looking the same – it's cars (especially electric ones), buildings, and even street lamps and benches. And I think the Pixel still has a character, so, yeah, a change in its direction is welcome in my book. And after a few generations of the same ol' iPhone design, I'm definitely ready for a change.
As I mentioned earlier, I like the Pixel design, especially ever since Google reworked the rear camera setup with the Pixel 6 series back in 2021. But hey, I'm an iOS user, and like a lot of us, switching OS isn't exactly easy, especially when you're already deep in the Apple ecosystem (and yes, it's got its downsides, but we'll save that rant for another time).
If you've read anything I've written about Apple, then you probably know I swear by my iPhone 13 mini. I don't want to part with it because of its small, compact size – and let's face it, there's no new iPhone with that same form factor on the horizon (seriously, Apple, what's the deal with that?). But deep down, I know the day will come when I'll have to let go of it...and it might be sooner than I'd like.
The iPhone 17 is rumored to have a 6.1-inch display, which by today's standards is pretty compact and would be my next pick if the rumors turn out to be false. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air or Slim might rock a 6.6-inch screen, and the 17 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate.
And just to be clear, I'm not one for the whole "who's copying who" debate, but if Apple is taking a page out of Google's book, I'd say it's grabbing one of the best features: the Pixel's design. Anyway, what do you think? Isn't it about time Apple shook up the iPhone's design, or are you one of those "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" types?
The iPhone could use a fresh look
Even though the iPhone 16 Pro Max perfects the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is still quite the same. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The Pixel 9. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Renders showing off the potential design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit – Wylsacom
At first, I thought I'd just wait for Apple to drop a flip foldable and grab that instead. But honestly, that could take forever. So, the iPhone 17 might just be my next move, especially if the design ends up looking like the Pixel 9. That unique Pixel look? Yeah, I'm into it enough to make the leap from my 5.4-inch display iPhone, skip the regular iPhone 17, and jump straight to the 17 Pro or Air with their huge screens.
Leaked iPhone 17 frame image. | Image Credit – Schrodinger's British Shorthair
All in all, if Apple does go for a new design – whether it's taken by Google or something completely different – it would be a welcome change, in my opinion. I really like the look of the horizontal Pixel 9-style camera on the iPhone based on the renders we've seen. But, of course, we'll have to wait for more details before we get too excited.
