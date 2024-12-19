I like the Pixel 9 look so much that I might just get the iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Pixel 9

iPhone 17

At first, I thought I'd just wait for Apple to drop a flip foldable and grab that instead. But honestly, that could take forever. So, themight just be my next move, especially if the design ends up looking like the. That unique Pixel look? Yeah, I'm into it enough to make the leap from my 5.4-inch display iPhone, skip the regular, and jump straight to the 17 Pro or Air with their huge screens.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Recommended Stories

Pixel 9

Theis rumored to have a 6.1-inch display, which by today's standards is pretty compact and would be my next pick if the rumors turn out to be false. Meanwhile, theAir or Slim might rock a 6.6-inch screen, and the 17 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate.All in all, if Apple does go for a new design – whether it's taken by Google or something completely different – it would be a welcome change, in my opinion. I really like the look of the horizontal-style camera on the iPhone based on the renders we've seen. But, of course, we'll have to wait for more details before we get too excited.And just to be clear, I'm not one for the whole "who's copying who" debate, but if Apple is taking a page out of Google's book, I'd say it's grabbing one of the best features: the Pixel's design. Anyway, what do you think? Isn't it about time Apple shook up the iPhone's design, or are you one of those "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" types?