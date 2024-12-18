Despite renders, iPhone 17 Pro Max will not copy Pixel rear camera bar says leaker

The rear camera setup on a iPhone 15 Pro Max with the three lenses mounted to form a triangular shape. Image credit |-PhoneArena











iPhone 17 Pro Max and other iPhone 17 models, Before you get used to the new look, it turns out that the render might not be an accurate depiction of the iPhone 17 Pro Max after all. A Weibo leaker with the username "Instant Digital" says that while there will be a redesigned camera setup for thePro Max and othermodels, the changes will not be significant . The three camera lenses will still be mounted using a triangular pattern and there will be no horizontal camera bar.



iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It also puts into doubt the rumor that aluminum will replace some of the glass used on the rear panels that will be found on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. "Instant Digital" said that it would be hard for Apple to spin the replacement of titanium with aluminum as an improvement for the new 2025 iPhone Pro models.

iPhone 17 Air will include the horizontal camera bar. But if "Instant Digital" is correct, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will not have the same design (despite the render we showed you). As a result, the 2025 Pro models might have a rear camera island that looks nearly the same as it did in previous years.

A previously leaked image of the frame for the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air showed how this frame would support the use of a horizontal camera bar. It is possible that the new design expected to be employed for theAir will include the horizontal camera bar. But if "Instant Digital" is correct, thePro andPro Max will not have the same design (despite the render we showed you). As a result, the 2025 Pro models might have a rear camera island that looks nearly the same as it did in previous years.



