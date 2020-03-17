Huawei has a sporty new smartwatch with excellent battery life in the pipeline









As its name suggests, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is set to bear more than a passing resemblance to the "regular" Watch GT 2 from last fall while changing very little about the specs and internals of its predecessor. If Quandt's inside information proves accurate (which feels pretty much guaranteed), this new guy will retain both the 1.39-inch screen size and 454 x 454 pixel resolution of the Huawei Watch GT 2.









Furthermore, the 4GB internal storage and 16MB RAM counts are likely to go unchanged, and the same will probably be true for a 455mAh battery rated at up to 14 days of "typical use" between charges on the existing Watch GT 2. That number is only possible thanks to a low-power processing unit and proprietary operating system focused on saving energy, although the constant use of GPS will obviously have a great impact on the endurance of the Huawei Watch GT 2e.





In case you're wondering why Huawei might be planning to release an almost identical "new" smartwatch to 2019's generation, the answer seems quite simple. Visually, the Watch GT 2e will be something else entirely, with less protruding side-mounted buttons, no space between the dial and strap, tweaked lugs, and an overall sportier feel. That last part goes double for "volcano red" and "mint green" versions with perforated bands strongly resembling the Apple Watch Nike collection.



