by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 17, 2020, 8:14 AM
Huawei has a sporty new smartwatch with excellent battery life in the pipeline
Like so many other companies already this year, Huawei has been forced to cancel its next glamorous product announcement event due to all the extreme measures taken by governments around the world to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease. Said event was supposed to take place in Paris on March 26, but with France on lockdown until the end of the month (at least), that's obviously no longer possible.

Of course, the oft-rumored, regularly teased, and religiously leaked Huawei P40 and P40 Pro handsets are still scheduled to see daylight next Thursday in front of an online audience, and according to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, who is almost always right about these things, the company's latest smartwatch will be unveiled on March 26 as well.

As its name suggests, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is set to bear more than a passing resemblance to the "regular" Watch GT 2 from last fall while changing very little about the specs and internals of its predecessor. If Quandt's inside information proves accurate (which feels pretty much guaranteed), this new guy will retain both the 1.39-inch screen size and 454 x 454 pixel resolution of the Huawei Watch GT 2.


Furthermore, the 4GB internal storage and 16MB RAM counts are likely to go unchanged, and the same will probably be true for a 455mAh battery rated at up to 14 days of "typical use" between charges on the existing Watch GT 2. That number is only possible thanks to a low-power processing unit and proprietary operating system focused on saving energy, although the constant use of GPS will obviously have a great impact on the endurance of the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

In case you're wondering why Huawei might be planning to release an almost identical "new" smartwatch to 2019's generation, the answer seems quite simple. Visually, the Watch GT 2e will be something else entirely, with less protruding side-mounted buttons, no space between the dial and strap, tweaked lugs, and an overall sportier feel. That last part goes double for "volcano red" and "mint green" versions with perforated bands strongly resembling the Apple Watch Nike collection. 

Interestingly, there's only one 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2e size in the rumor mill for now, even though both the original Watch GT and second-gen edition came in 42 and 46mm variants. Keep in mind that 2018's Huawei Watch GT was officially released in the US last year, which means we could see the fitness-friendly Watch GT 2e arrive stateside at some point in 2020 as well. The recommended price is expected to circle the €200 mark in Europe, which would probably equate to around $200 in the US. 

