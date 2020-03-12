Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost



To compare, the 128GB Huawei P30 Pro retailed at €949 and the Huawei P20 Pro cost €849 at launch.

The P40 Pro Premium Edition may undercut the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Last on the list of upcoming smartphones is the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, or whatever Huawei chooses to call it.



The flagship looks set to compete pretty directly with the Galaxy S20 Ultra thanks to one of the most powerful camera setups on the market. Leading the way should be the 52-megapixel camera used on the regular P40 Pro alongside the same Time-of-Flight sensor and ultra-wide-angle shooter.



The differentiating factor will be the zoom system. Replacing the 5x periscope camera will reportedly be an incredible 10x periscope shooter that should produce better results in virtually every scenario when compared directly to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

To ensure the zooming experience is top-notch under 10x, a 3x telephoto zoom camera is also expected. The flagship should automatically switch between the two whenever necessary.





As for pricing, Rodent950 claims the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition will be priced between €1,199 and €1,299 in Europe. That’s certainly not cheap but it is still significantly less than the €1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra.

As a direct result of these big upgrades, Huawei is expected to raise prices yet again. Rodent950 expects the Huawei P40 Pro to be priced between €999 and €1,099 in Europe, meaning €1,049 could be the most common price. Additionally, Greek website TechBlog is reporting a price tag of €1,139 for the 256GB version of the phone.