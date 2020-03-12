Android Huawei

Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost

Joshua Swingle
Mar 12, 2020, 7:47 AM
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
Flagships have been ridiculously expensive ever since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017. But the recent debut of the Galaxy S20 Ultra took things to an entirely new level, and now it seems as though Huawei could take full advantage of the new price segment.

A price hike for the standard Huawei P40


When Huawei introduces its newest lineup of Google-less high-end devices later this month, the cheapest model will be the standard Huawei P40. But whether it can continue being considered a budget flagship like its predecessor remains to be seen.

Tipster Rodent950 claims the Huawei P40 is going to be priced between €799 and €899 in Europe. The final retail pricing will ultimately vary by market although one website believes it’ll be priced at €849 in Greece, which may well be the most common price point.

For reference, the Huawei P30 retailed at €749 when it launched last year and the previous-gen Huawei P20 was available for only €649 in 2018.

If this year’s price hike turns out to be accurate, rest assured Huawei will be justifying everything with a series of upgrades. Rumor has it the Huawei P40 is going to feature a large punch-hole display coupled with a versatile triple-camera setup on the back. 

The latter should consist of a 52-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 3x telephoto zoom camera.

The P40 Pro might be more expensive than the P30 Pro


Replacing the well-reviewed Huawei P30 Pro will be the Huawei P40 Pro. It features a massive 6.7-inch display complete with quad-edge glass and a larger punch hole that may house up to three front-facing sensors.

The rear camera module, on the other hand, is expected to boast a more powerful version of the aforementioned 52-megapixel sensor alongside an ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5x periscope zoom camera, similar to the one used last year’s Huawei P30 Pro.

Completing the setup looks set to be a dual-tone LED flash and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait photography.

As a direct result of these big upgrades, Huawei is expected to raise prices yet again. Rodent950 expects the Huawei P40 Pro to be priced between €999 and €1,099 in Europe, meaning €1,049 could be the most common price. Additionally, Greek website TechBlog is reporting a price tag of €1,139 for the 256GB version of the phone. 

To compare, the 128GB Huawei P30 Pro retailed at €949 and the Huawei P20 Pro cost €849 at launch. 

The P40 Pro Premium Edition may undercut the Galaxy S20 Ultra


Last on the list of upcoming smartphones is the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, or whatever Huawei chooses to call it.

The flagship looks set to compete pretty directly with the Galaxy S20 Ultra thanks to one of the most powerful camera setups on the market. Leading the way should be the 52-megapixel camera used on the regular P40 Pro alongside the same Time-of-Flight sensor and ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The differentiating factor will be the zoom system. Replacing the 5x periscope camera will reportedly be an incredible 10x periscope shooter that should produce better results in virtually every scenario when compared directly to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

To ensure the zooming experience is top-notch under 10x, a 3x telephoto zoom camera is also expected. The flagship should automatically switch between the two whenever necessary.

As for pricing, Rodent950 claims the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition will be priced between €1,199 and €1,299 in Europe. That’s certainly not cheap but it is still significantly less than the €1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra.

