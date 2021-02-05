How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S21



So, there’s some juicy gossip going on with one of your friends on Instagram… and you want to take a screenshot of that chat and send it to another friend. Or you've just found a fantastic martini recipe and you want to save it for later to try out. Taking a screenshot is a very simple way to save information, аnd all screenshots are conveniently saved on your phone. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S21 , a Galaxy S21+ , or a Galaxy S21 Ultra , here’s how to take a screenshot on your phone, view it, and edit it.

How to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy S21

How to take a screenshot of a whole webpage with your Samsung Galaxy S21



This is exactly what the Scroll Capture mode is for: it helps you take a screenshot of a whole webpage (when you need to scroll to view all content). When you press the volume downand the power button together to take a screenshot with the method mentioned above, you then need to tap the Scroll Capture (the first option that shows up at the bottom of the screen) to let the Galaxy automatically scroll down and take another screenshot. Repeat the action until the page stops scrolling down to capture the entire page. In the image below, you see how that screenshot looks like.





How to edit your screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S21

The button Crop/Draw will allow you to crop the screenshot or write notes on it if you tap on the Pen icon.







Alternative way to take a screenshot on Galaxy S21: Palm swipe





If you don't want to use the buttons to take a screenshot on your Galaxy, than you can use the cool option called Palm swipe. The feature is activated by default, so you just need to swipe on the screen from one edge to the other, gently, with the side of your palm, and you can take a screenshot.

Settings > Advanced Features > Motions and Gestures > and toggle the Palm swipe to capture (the last option in the list of Motions and Gestures)



If this feature doesn't work on your Galaxy S21, check if you didn't disable it by mistake. To enable/disable the Palm swipe feature, go toand toggle the Palm swipe to capture (the last option in the list of Motions and Gestures)

Where to find your screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S21

Screenshots are saved in your Samsung Galaxy S21’s Gallery app, where all your photos reside. If you want to see the screenshots only, you have to tap on Albums (at the bottom of the screen), and then choose the “Screenshots” album. From there you can edit, delete, or share your screenshots as any regular photo.





