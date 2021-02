How to turn off 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Thus, if you are on the edge of 5G coverage and your Galaxy is constantly playing hide-and-seek with the signal, draining your battery, or if you think that 5G and COVID-19 are a match made in hell , you might be interested leaving things up to the LTE level.





How to switch off 5G on your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra





T-Mobile: Settings>Connection>Mobile networks

Verizon: n/a

AT&T: n/a









Unfortunately, neither Verizon, nor AT&T have provided an easy option to fulfil your tin-hat desires regarding your phone's 5G connectivity, so you'd have to leave the software do its thing, and manage the connections automatically or go deep into geeky rabbit holes.





T-Mobile, however, is very proud that it provides you the option to turn off 5G on its Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra models , because it is certain that you'd never actually need or want to.





Qualcomm and other cellular modem makers have gotten so good in stuffing tens of 5G bands and filtering them without interference in a single chip, that more and more phone makers are offering handsets that can work with any 5G network out of the box, starting with the record iPhone 12 5G band support . Due to the integrated 5G modem, the unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports all US carrier bands out of the box, and ditto for the Galaxy S21 and S21+