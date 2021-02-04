How to turn off 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unfortunately, even the farthest-reaching 5G network at the moment, that of T-Mobile, is either supporting low-band meager speeds that aren't very different from what the best of LTE can offer, or somewhat limited in scope higher 5G speeds.
Thus, if you are on the edge of 5G coverage and your Galaxy is constantly playing hide-and-seek with the signal, draining your battery, or if you think that 5G and COVID-19 are a match made in hell, you might be interested leaving things up to the LTE level.
How to switch off 5G on your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra
- T-Mobile: Settings>Connection>Mobile networks
- Verizon: n/a
- AT&T: n/a
Unfortunately, neither Verizon, nor AT&T have provided an easy option to fulfil your tin-hat desires regarding your phone's 5G connectivity, so you'd have to leave the software do its thing, and manage the connections automatically or go deep into geeky rabbit holes.
T-Mobile, however, is very proud that it provides you the option to turn off 5G on its Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra models, because it is certain that you'd never actually need or want to.
On @TMobile, the Galaxy S21 **does** let you turn off 5G if you want - but it's the only one of the three carriers where you almost never want to turn off 5G (and ironically, the only one that lets you.)— Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) January 15, 2021