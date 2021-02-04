Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

How to turn off 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 04, 2021, 1:21 PM
How to turn off 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21
Qualcomm and other cellular modem makers have gotten so good in stuffing tens of 5G bands and filtering them without interference in a single chip, that more and more phone makers are offering handsets that can work with any 5G network out of the box, starting with the record iPhone 12 5G band support. Due to the integrated 5G modem, the unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports all US carrier bands out of the box, and ditto for the Galaxy S21 and S21+

While unlimited 5G plans from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T haven't budget much in price, the footprint of the next-gen networks is growing leaps and bounds so fast that speed and coverage awards are shifting almost monthly lately.

Unfortunately, even the farthest-reaching 5G network at the moment, that of T-Mobile, is either supporting low-band meager speeds that aren't very different from what the best of LTE can offer, or somewhat limited in scope higher 5G speeds.
Thus, if you are on the edge of 5G coverage and your Galaxy is constantly playing hide-and-seek with the signal, draining your battery, or if you think that 5G and COVID-19 are a match made in hell, you might be interested leaving things up to the LTE level.

How to switch off 5G on your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra


  • T-Mobile: Settings>Connection>Mobile networks
  • Verizon: n/a
  • AT&T: n/a


Unfortunately, neither Verizon, nor AT&T have provided an easy option to fulfil your tin-hat desires regarding your phone's 5G connectivity, so you'd have to leave the software do its thing, and manage the connections automatically or go deep into geeky rabbit holes. 

T-Mobile, however, is very proud that it provides you the option to turn off 5G on its Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra models, because it is certain that you'd never actually need or want to.

  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

