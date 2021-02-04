Galaxy S21 magic editor: How to remove full objects from photos with Galaxy S21?

Open image editor

Look at the tools strip at the bottom

Scroll all the way to the right

The Object Eraser is at the very end





Using the Object Eraser is pretty easy in and of itself — you just tap the thing you want to remove from the photo and the Galaxy S21 will automatically detect it and highlight it.How about the results? Well… it ain’t mind-blowing in any capacity. As you can see in our first sample here, deleting a person that is up front and close to the camera leaves a huge ghost, so no — you can’t use the tool to delete your ex from all your selfies.But, in our second example, the effect isn’t that obvious. Since the focus of the photo is the duo of street musicians, deleting the person on the left doesn’t leave a dramatic smudge. In fact, I’d argue any viewer will have to be actively looking for the traces of tampering to spot the blotch. In other words — the photo is perfectly fine for social media.In conclusion — the Object Eraser is by no means perfect and a talented Photoshop editor can definitely achieve better results… in a few hours of work. For what the Eraser does in mere seconds — it’s very impressive, both in its capability to accurately highlight object borders and the ability to generate fake background after the removal. Here’s hoping it gets even better when it’s out of the Samsung Labs stage!