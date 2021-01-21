How to shoot 8K video on Galaxy S21

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Also Read:

How to record 8K video on Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Step 1. To start taking a video, open the Camera app.

Step 2. On an S21 series phone, tap VIDEO, to enter video mode in the Camera app.





Step 3. Tap the Resolution icon in the upper right corner to set the resolution to 8K (24 frames per second).





Step 4. When you're ready, tap Record to begin filming. Step 5. When you’re finished recording, open the Gallery app and find your video.



It’s as simple as that. You can Edit your 8K video afterward in the Gallery, take high-resolution pictures of the video, adjust the sound level, add background music, or convert the video to a different resolution, if necessary (to save some space).



Keep in mind that 8K videos tend to use a lot of space and this year the Galaxy S21 lineup doesn’t have a microSD slot, so everything is stored on the phone’s onboard memory. You’ll also need an 8K TV or monitor in order to enjoy these ultra-high-resolution videos in their full glory.