You'll love these:

How to record the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S21

Step 1.

Quick Panel

Screen Recorder





Step 2. Choose your preferred Sound settings from the menu and then tap on Start recording . Choose your preferred Sound settings from the menu and then tap on







Step 3. You can wait for a 3-second countdown or skip it and begin recording immediately.







Step 4. Choose between a range of options at the top of the screen.







Step 4.1. To add yourself to the video via the front-facing camera, just tap the Front camera icon – it looks like a person.







Step 4.2 Pencil icon , and then use your finger or S Pen to write on the screen. Tap the, and then use your finger or S Pen to write on the screen.



Step 4.3. You can also pause the recording or stop it by tapping on the respective buttons.







Step 5. Once the video is stopped it will be saved automatically on your Galaxy S21 phone and added to the Gallery.



Note: Screen recorder will not record phone, VOIP calls, or video calls.



And there you have it. Keep in mind that this year Samsung decided to ditch the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S21 lineup, so everything is stored in the onboard memory.