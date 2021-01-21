Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung How-to

How to record the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S21

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 21, 2021, 10:03 AM
How to record the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S21
Screen recorder is a new feature that allows you to make a screen recording video easily without having to download any external apps. Maybe you want to show your friends and the world how you won a match in your favorite game? Or you need to explain something or make a tutorial (just like this one). 
Samsung Galaxy S21
The Screen recorder is a handy tool, and it’s easily accessible on your new Galaxy S21 device. Many modern Android phones support this feature but Samsung devices offer some additional features (allowing you to record audio from the speaker and microphone). Here’s a simple step-by-step guide.

How to record the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S21


Step 1. Swipe down from the top of your Galaxy 21’s screen to access your Quick Panel and select Screen Recorder.



Step 2. Choose your preferred Sound settings from the menu and then tap on Start recording.


Step 3. You can wait for a 3-second countdown or skip it and begin recording immediately.


Step 4. Choose between a range of options at the top of the screen.


Step 4.1. To add yourself to the video via the front-facing camera, just tap the Front camera icon – it looks like a person.


Step 4.2. Tap the Pencil icon, and then use your finger or S Pen to write on the screen. 

Step 4.3. You can also pause the recording or stop it by tapping on the respective buttons.


Step 5. Once the video is stopped it will be saved automatically on your Galaxy S21 phone and added to the Gallery.

Note: Screen recorder will not record phone, VOIP calls, or video calls.

And there you have it. Keep in mind that this year Samsung decided to ditch the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S21 lineup, so everything is stored in the onboard memory.

