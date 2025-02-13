Members-only articles read this month:/
Here's how to get one of the hottest Android flagships for hundreds of dollars less – if you're willing to take the risk
While Apple fans' and users' biological alarm clock goes off every 12 months in the fall, on the Android camp it's… much different. So many Android flagships materialize all the time, so many decisions to be made.
Apple fans have it easier, I must admit: if you want an iOS phone (or tablet), you have a limited range of options to choose from. Sure, some could say that's not enough, but if you want a budget-friendly device… OK, bad example. Let me start over.
If you want something much better – and you're willing to part with a substantial sum – you've got the iPhone Pro, for example. If you need "bigger and better", you're off to the iPhone Pro Max models. If you want to stick with the "bigger" phone, there's the iPhone Plus.
Apple's iPhone catalogue is "Anything you want", as the Big O once sang almost 40 years ago.
In the end, it's what the Cupertino giant is all about – the workflow is a breeze. Until you try to hook up non-Apple gadgets and services with your iPhone, that is. So you better stick with Apple, once you get in the ecosystem, or else. A healthy, classic carrot and stick type of situation.
Don't get me started on the Android front. I keep a close eye on the tech world for a living, and even I'm taken by surprise every now and then when I learn that yet another Android phone has come to life.
Phones are made too often. I don't mind getting lots of different models and variants – for example, battery champions for those who are into heavy use; raw powerhouses for those who are on the run non-stop and need to get things right away; camera-centric kings that produce truly amazing pictures and videos; reliable mid-range devices; cheap and cheerful phones.
Yet, I can't help but feel a slight stinging sensation about an upcoming Android flagship – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
That's a proper camera-centric champion: Sony's LYT-900 1-inch sensor for its main camera, a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP secondary telephoto, a 50 MP ultrawide snapper and a 32 MP selfie camera. It's got the Leica branding on top, if you're not amazed already.
All Xiaomi 15 Ultra phones are equal, but Xiaomi 15 Ultra phones are more equal than others. What I mean by that is simple: some Xiaomi 15 Ultra phones will be way, way more expensive than others.
And I'm not talking about exclusive variants, custom-made golden-plated bijoux.
It's just that in Europe, for example, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to cost €1,499 (around $1,555 when directly converted), per the latest hot rumor.
Important PSA: that means there's no price hike for this year's Ultra. Last year, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was sold for €1,499 (starting price) as well.
If we take into account that "transitory thing" – inflation, it means that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is "cheaper" in a way. That's all in theory, though. Back in the real world, one point five K is still a substantial price for a phone – be it in dollars, or euro.
Here's how to do it – and why you should probably not do it, if you're not aware of the risks ahead.
What I'm talking about is the fact that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – and many other Far East Android flagships – can be obtained for way less money by simply getting them from… China.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, for example, launched last year for around $900 (directly converted) in its homeland, while – as we discussed above – it was sold for €1,499 in Europe.
What you get by buying it from China is… well, a Chinese phone: it comes packed with Chinese ROM, which is different from the global ROM that – duh! – global models launch with.
The Chinese ROM is the software version designed specifically for smartphones sold in China, while the Global ROM is meant for international markets. The key differences include language support, app compatibility, and services.
For example, Chinese ROMs often lack Google services (like the Play Store), and instead come preloaded with Chinese apps. In contrast, Global ROMs support multiple languages, come with Google services, and are optimized for international networks.
Using a Chinese ROM phone in the US and outside of China comes with risks. Many apps and services may not work properly, and users may need to install Google services manually, which can be complicated and unreliable.
US-based users who rely on Google services, need full carrier support (especially for Verizon and AT&T), or want hassle-free software updates should avoid Chinese ROM phones.
However, some tech-savvy users willing to tweak their device, those who mainly use Wi-Fi, or users looking for high-end hardware at a lower price could benefit from Chinese ROM models, especially if they don't mind potential compatibility issues.
Choose wisely: do you want to risk compatibility issues in order to save hundreds of dollars, or you'd be better off with the global version that costs much more?
The good news is that we still have a choice.
That's fine. But annual upgrades are no longer real upgrades: more often than not, we get a device that's too close to its predecessor. Same camera chips, similar battery capacities, the same old designs (don't blush, Apple)… it seems that smartphones have plateaued.
Is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra expensive?
Xiaomi's Ultra phones can cost you lots of money. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Oh, yes! It brings the aforementioned top-shelf camera setup, Qualcomm's latest and greatest in terms of chipset (Snapdragon 8 Elite), lots of RAM, a great display, and so much more. How could it not be expensive?
That's why, I think, it's better to get the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for $900.
In order to pay the (lower) price, one has to pay the price
Flagships are expensive, but bring lots of goodies to the table. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Additionally, network compatibility can be an issue, as Chinese models may lack support for certain US carrier bands, leading to poor signal or no 5G connectivity. Warranty is another concern – many Chinese ROM phones aren't covered internationally, meaning repairs could be costly and require shipping the device overseas.
Image credit – PhoneArena
There's also the cold sweat fiesta every time your tracking number reads that your shipment is getting delayed at some airport and/or customs. Been there, done that.
Choose wisely: do you want to risk compatibility issues in order to save hundreds of dollars, or you'd be better off with the global version that costs much more?
The good news is that we still have a choice.
