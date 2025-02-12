Xiaomi 15 Ultra global pricing leaks and buyers might be in for a surprise

Xiaomi 15





A Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in Europe. Starting with the Ultra model, it looks like it could be priced at around €1,499 (around $1,555 when directly converted) in France and other parts of Europe. recent report (translated source) sheds light on the expected pricing forandUltra in Europe. Starting with the Ultra model, it looks like it could be priced at around €1,499 (around $1,555 when directly converted) in France and other parts of Europe.





The Ultra might only come in one color – Chrome – and a single 512 GB storage option. Though its RAM hasn't been mentioned here, we're betting it'll feature 16 GB of RAM





As for the Xiaomi 15 , it could land at €1,099 (around $1,140 when directly converted). Colors are expected to mirror those from the 512 GB storage option in China: green, black, and white.





Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro saw in China. If these prices hold true, this would be great news for international buyers. The pricing is surprisingly close to the Xiaomi 14 series, especially considering the price bumps theand 15 Pro saw in China.

The key differences between the Chinese and global versions mostly come down to color options, storage configurations, and RAM variations. However, aside from that, users worldwide can expect true flagship devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





The Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch OLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Around the back, it features a triple-camera setup:





50 MP main sensor with OIS

50 MP ultrawide lens

50 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS





Keeping everything running is a big 5,400mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging – plenty of power to last through the day.





Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to raise the stakes even higher. Expected to debut nearly simultaneously in China and globally ( Meanwhile, theUltra is set to raise the stakes even higher. Expected to debut nearly simultaneously in China and globally ( though it might hit China a little earlier ), details are still trickling in.





Not long ago, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra appeared in a hands-on video. | Screenshots by PhoneArena





That said, rumors suggest this device will feature a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, paired with another 50 MP telephoto and a main sensor boasting the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. On top of that, there's said to be a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies.



Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be a camera powerhouse, potentially taking the crown from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has what it takes to dethrone the Galaxy, too. If these specs hold true, it looks like theUltra could be a camera powerhouse, potentially taking the crown from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra , which currently sits just behind the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in our Camera Scores . However, when it finally drops, we'll see if theUltra has what it takes to dethrone the Galaxy, too.









All in all, this flagship contender definitely shapes up to be a must-watch for anyone eyeing a top-tier Android phone







