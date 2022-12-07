How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Who knew that I'd become an iPhone user? And not only that – but a long-term one too. I sure didn't. Five years ago I was happy with my big, midrange, and fairly basic Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone, and Apple's iPhones seemed like overpriced, polished, yet fairly unimpressive options that people chose purely for the obligatory status symbol that they've become.
iPhones are, in fact, fantastic phones from a lot of angles. Fairly reliable, very simple and easy to use, featuring great build quality, long-term software updates, and (at least a reassuring promise of) user privacy.
For better or worse, though, I'm a power user, meaning that I like to make the most out of every one expensive device that I own, and having been used to Android, it's hard to deal with the iPhone's limitations.
And over the last few years, I've been trying to go back to good ol' Android, so I can get back that power and freedom.
In fact, one of my New Year's resolutions will be to finally switch back to Android in 2023, and I believe I know the phone that'll help me do it – the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
However, breaking away from Apple is going to be a challenge. Things are more complicated than you may think, so let me explain what the problem is…
And no, I don't care about the colors of text bubbles like most people seem to – the reason I'm locked into Apple's ecosystem goes beyond software.
I went on to buy an Apple Watch Series 7, which I use everyday for workouts, and AirPods, which – same. And while Apple's true wireless earbuds will technically work with Android phones like the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, they'll sound worse, because my favorite feature about them – Spatial Audio – is inconveniently iPhone-only. Even worse, the Apple Watch will simply not work with any Android phone at all.
But there's more. I usually use a MacBook, and switching my iPhone with an Android phone means I'll no longer be able to quickly and conveniently AirDrop photos and videos from my phone to my laptop. AirDrop – you guessed it – works between Apple devices only, and it's too great of a feature to give up painlessly. So there's that big adjustment to anticipate, too…
You see? It's very hard to escape from Apple's clutches once you're deep into its hardware and software ecosystem, because, say what you will about it – it's very convenient. Also ruthlessly locked down.
And those things I mentioned are only barely scratching the surface of what I'll be giving up, that I've now become accustomed to. There's more, such as, say, using Siri and Apple's Reminders app.
Now, I know there's Google Assistant on Android, but once you get used to something, and you get used to doing it a certain way… you know…
And before someone comments on the torrent thing – torrents aren't just for piracy. Also, piracy exists beyond torrents. I've been into watching old-timey movies that have now gone into the public domain, and thus are legal to download.
The easiest way for me to download those in their best preserved quality would normally be via torrents, but lo and behold – Apple doesn't allow torrenting apps, just because they can theoretically be used for downloading illegal content. By that logic – why not remove Safari and all web browsers too? It's pretty ridiculous.
No emulators on the app store either, and it's not like you can sideload any. I have a huge retro gaming collection and I'd like to be able to carry some of that childhood with me, in my pocket, on my phone.
But only Google lets you do any of that stuff; meanwhile Apple acts like it's your strict (and often unfair) parent that knows better than you what you should be doing, and how.
On Google's Play Store, you can not only download torrenting apps and emulators freely, but Android even lets you sideload apps and games that aren't on the Play Store too – such as Fortnite. I don't like being restricted and treated like a dumb kid and, and in that aspect – Google is infinitely better than Apple.
In my spare time, I've been working on a retro-style indie game, and for it, I tend to draw pixel art assets on my iPad. But for miniscule pixel art, I really don't need that huge iPad display, and I'd rather be able to work on those assets from my phone. When the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes out (likely in February, 2023), and I switch to it, I'll be able to work on my pixel art anywhere I go, anytime. Not just at home, or the occasional places where I've brought a bulky iPad and an Apple Pencil with me.
It's pretty simple. The S Ultra phones are an epitome of everything that's great about Samsung, and the S23 Ultra, like its predecessor, will be a shining example of what a power user smartphone should be like. It's in a league of its own, too. More specifically, what I personally need from my phone is exactly what the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra offers:
But since it's not all sunshine and roses, here are the things I'm hoping Samsung improves upon with the S23, because they're currently not ideal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially compared to the iPhone:
I won't be going into the details, but the reason "battery" is in both categories is – although the current S22 Ultra already has a long battery life (beyond 12 hours of usage), it can always be better. Check our Galaxy S22 Ultra review for the exact battery life benchmark results, but basically, the then-current iPhone 13 Pro Max beat it by quite a bit.
Also, something iPhones always beat Galaxy phones in, and it matters to me a lot, is the speaker quality. For whatever reason, Samsung develops these amazing smartphones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its upcoming successor – S23 Ultra – with their industry-leading displays, perfectly compact design despite the big battery and screen, industry-leading power user features and even a built-in S Pen stylus, yet never bothers to also pack in a good speaker.
And we do everything on our phones nowadays – including gaming, watching movies and YouTube videos, so sound quality matters a lot. Why pair an incredible, gorgeous display with a tinny speaker, Samsung?
So there is room for improvement, and some tiny things that I wish the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will finally improve upon, since it's otherwise basically the perfect smartphone for someone like me.
And perhaps the one and only Android smartphone that will be so good, it finally gets me to switch teams once again, and completely return to Android. There will be a follow-up on that, and in the meantime, stay tuned for the latest news on the Galaxy S23 Ultra here:
