Honor's next foldable smartphone tipped for reveal on July 12
Honor is about to introduce its third foldable smartphone just one and a half years after the company’s first-ever foldable handset, the Magic V. Its sequel was just a slight upgrade over the original model, which is why it was probably called Honor Magic Vs.
However, come July 12, Honor is reportedly preparing to announce a full-fledged sequel to its original foldable smartphone. The upcoming Honor Magic V2 will feature major upgrades over the Magic V, at least according to the latest rumors.
The last piece of information about the Magic V2 is related to its energy source. The phone is rumored to pack a large 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Specs-wise, the Honor X50 seems like a decent mid-range phone on paper, but whether or not it will be a good deal for customers will highly depend on the price. Apparently, the X50 sports a 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a dual camera (108MP + 2MP).
Also, Honor’s mid-range phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone will run Android 13 right out of the box, and it will pack a much larger 5,700 mAh battery with support for 35W charging.
For starters, the Magic V2 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets (depending on market), paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory. Also, the foldable device will boast an LTPO display featuring 2K resolution.
According to the tipster that claims (via Playfuldroid) the Magic V2 will be unveiled on July 12, Honor has an additional phone ready to be announced in the first week of July. The unannounced Honor X50 will be introduced in China on July 5 as a purely mid-range smartphone.
