The first smartphones with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could come in early July
Rumors point to a possible early July release of the first smartphones that come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. The chipset will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the company’s current flagship SoC, and should power some of the most anticipated smartphones in the second half of 2022.
This information comes from Twitter user Yogesh Brar, a tipster with a rather clean track-record to date. In a tweet, Brar shared the expected release dates for (1) the last batch of phones coming with the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and (2) the prospective launch timeframe for the first set of devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.
Whether the former predictions rest on internal information remains unknown. Nevertheless, the anticipated release date for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ devices is in line with the timeframe put forward by other tipsters in the past.
Little details are available on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. Even the name is still a matter of speculation and not made official by Qualcomm. In the absence of benchmarks, we can currently only speculate what the 8 Gen 1+ will bring to the table.
In general, pundits expect superior GPU performance, identical CPU speed and a certain degree of thermal optimisation, something with which the standard Gen 1 is and has been struggling. It seems that a little bit of patience will be needed for us to learn more - possibly in July.
Brar also made a number of speculations with regards to which smartphones will incorporate Qualcomm’s newest SoC. He expects that the chipset will power the OnePlus Ultra, the Moto Frontier, the Galaxy Fold 4, and its smaller brother - the Flip 4, amongst others.
For reference, Qualcomm pushed back the release of the new Snapdragon SoC (ostensibly because of COVID-19 related issues) that was initially expected in May. PhoneArena covered the situation here.
