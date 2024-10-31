Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Honor Magic 7 Series global launch confirmed

An image of the Honor Magic 7 camera
The Honor Magic 7 series smartphones are officially launching globally. This announcement, made by Honor's global PR head Bhavya Siddappa on X, was expected, as Honor has traditionally launched its Magic flagship phones worldwide.


The Magic 7 series launch happened sooner than anticipated. Unlike the Magic 6 series, which was released in January, Honor expedited the Magic 7 series launch to align with the Snapdragon 8 Elite's release.

Both the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are considered flagship devices. The Pro model is larger and has a more advanced camera system, while the standard model still offers powerful performance. Both phones have three rear cameras, including periscope telephoto lenses, and support 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. They also feature LTPO AMOLED displays with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Pre-installed with Android 15, the phones run MagicOS 9.0, Honor's latest Android skin with AI features. The availability of these AI features in the global market remains to be seen.

During the event, Honor also revealed the design of the Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR, which will launch globally in December. However, it is unclear whether this launch date applies to both China and global markets.

While an exact date for the global launch hasn't been announced, it's likely to happen in the first quarter of 2025. Honor typically releases its flagship devices globally a few months after their initial launch in China. Given that the Magic 7 series was just announced in China, a global launch in early 2025 seems plausible. This timeframe would also allow Honor to capitalize on the momentum generated by the holiday season and compete effectively in the global market.

The global launch of the Honor Magic 7 series is poised to significantly impact the smartphone market. The Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro, with their impressive specs and features, are strong contenders in the high-end smartphone segment. The Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR adds a touch of luxury and exclusivity to the lineup, further elevating Honor's brand image. It will be interesting to see how these devices are received in the global market and how they compete with other flagship smartphones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

