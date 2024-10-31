Honor Magic 7 Series global launch confirmed
Up Next:
The Honor Magic 7 series smartphones are officially launching globally. This announcement, made by Honor's global PR head Bhavya Siddappa on X, was expected, as Honor has traditionally launched its Magic flagship phones worldwide.
Stay tuned for #HonorMagic7Series global launch— Bhavya Siddappa (@bhavis) October 30, 2024
Coming soon!!!!
The Magic 7 series launch happened sooner than anticipated. Unlike the Magic 6 series, which was released in January, Honor expedited the Magic 7 series launch to align with the Snapdragon 8 Elite's release.
Both the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are considered flagship devices. The Pro model is larger and has a more advanced camera system, while the standard model still offers powerful performance. Both phones have three rear cameras, including periscope telephoto lenses, and support 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. They also feature LTPO AMOLED displays with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.
Pre-installed with Android 15, the phones run MagicOS 9.0, Honor's latest Android skin with AI features. The availability of these AI features in the global market remains to be seen.
During the event, Honor also revealed the design of the Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR, which will launch globally in December. However, it is unclear whether this launch date applies to both China and global markets.
While an exact date for the global launch hasn't been announced, it's likely to happen in the first quarter of 2025. Honor typically releases its flagship devices globally a few months after their initial launch in China. Given that the Magic 7 series was just announced in China, a global launch in early 2025 seems plausible. This timeframe would also allow Honor to capitalize on the momentum generated by the holiday season and compete effectively in the global market.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: