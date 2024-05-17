Save the date: Honor 200 series launches on May 27
Honor 200 and 200 Pro has been leaked earlier this week, which proved to be a sign that the Chinese handset maker plans to introduce the phones very soon. As it happens, Honor has just posted a teaser on Weibo confirming the 200 series will be unveiled on May 27.
Along with Honor’s teaser, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked some of the phones’ key specs, as well as the colorways. For starters, both Honor 200 phones will feature 50-megapixels main cameras with OmniVision OV50H sensors and f/1.9 aperture. Additionally, the telephoto camera will support 50x digital zoom.
The tipster also claims that the phones will be powered by 5,200 mAh batteries that support 100W fast charging and offer great autonomy. According to previous reports, the Honor 200 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Pro version will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU.
Since the phones are up for pre-order in China, we know they’re available in four different colors. As far as the price goes, that, along with the full specs sheet, are the only things that are missing from the phone’s pre-order page.
