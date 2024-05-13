Honor 200 Pro’s dual tone design leaked ahead of announcement
Honor recently launched the 200 Lite, a mid-range camera-centric smartphone, but much better version seems to be on the way. The Chinese company is readying the 200 Pro, a top-tier handset powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Although we don’t when exactly the 200 Pro will be introduced, the fact that the first official-looking renders have been recently leaked makes us believe that an announcement is imminent.
Besides the leaked renders (via Myplace_myworld), we also have a couple of reports that claim Honor’s upcoming high-end smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Those familiar with Honor’s last year lineup, specifically the 100 Pro, will immediately recognize the dual tone design featuring glass and faux leather, which seems to have remained a one of the highlights of this series.
Thanks to the fact that the camera is clearly visible in these leaked renders, we know the Honor 200 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9-2.4 aperture and 50x digital zoom.
The vanilla model will pack similar specs with one main difference: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both will be initially launched in China, but a global rollout is expected soon after.
Additionally, the upcoming phone is said to sport a quad-curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a dual front-facing camera. Honor 200 Pro is likely to be introduced alongside the Honor 200 later this month.
