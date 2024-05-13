Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Honor 200 Pro’s dual tone design leaked ahead of announcement
Honor recently launched the 200 Lite, a mid-range camera-centric smartphone, but much better version seems to be on the way. The Chinese company is readying the 200 Pro, a top-tier handset powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Although we don’t when exactly the 200 Pro will be introduced, the fact that the first official-looking renders have been recently leaked makes us believe that an announcement is imminent.

Those familiar with Honor’s last year lineup, specifically the 100 Pro, will immediately recognize the dual tone design featuring glass and faux leather, which seems to have remained a one of the highlights of this series.

Besides the leaked renders (via Myplace_myworld), we also have a couple of reports that claim Honor’s upcoming high-end smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Honor 200 Pro’s dual tone design leaked ahead of announcement


Thanks to the fact that the camera is clearly visible in these leaked renders, we know the Honor 200 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9-2.4 aperture and 50x digital zoom.

Additionally, the upcoming phone is said to sport a quad-curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a dual front-facing camera. Honor 200 Pro is likely to be introduced alongside the Honor 200 later this month.

The vanilla model will pack similar specs with one main difference: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both will be initially launched in China, but a global rollout is expected soon after.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

