HMD Sage’s leaked render reveals a very familiar design

HMD Skyline | Image credit: HMD Global

The size of the battery hasn’t been revealed in the leak, but the source claims it will feature 33W wired charging support. One of the more positive aspects about the HMD Sage is the dual camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors.The biggest downside is that HMD decided to opt for a Unisoc chipset once again. Rumor has it that HMD Sage will be powered by a Unisoc T760 5G processor, probably to keep the price on the lower side. A MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset would have definitely made the HMD Sage much more appealing for Nokia fans.Last but not least, HMD Sage is expected to feature USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support. Also, the phone will feature a matte back and glass front.