HMD Sage’s leaked render reveals a very familiar design
HMD Sage | Image credit: @Smashx_60 via TwitterHMD is trying hard to appeal to Nokia fans by launching new products that bring back the design that made some of the Finnish company’s phones very popular. The Skyline is one of HMD’s phones that strongly resembles Nokia’s Lumia family, but that’s not at all unusual considering the relation between the two companies.
However, it appears that HMD will continue to use the Lumia-like design for future products. This means that phones that will look very much like the Skyline and Crest will continue to be released until HMD believes it’s time to switch to a completely different design.
In that regard, a new HMD phone codenamed “Sage” has just been leaked and judging by the high-resolution renders, this seems like a slightly different version of HMD’s Skyline mid-range smartphone.
HMD Sage will be available in at least three different colors – Blue, Green, and Red, at least according to the leaked render. Thankfully, the picture showing the Sage has a bunch of key specs attached to it.
While most of the specs seem pretty standard for a mid-range device, one aspect will probably upset Nokia fans. But let’s start with the good news, and that’s the fact that the HMD Sage will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.
It’s definitely not the best a mid-range phone can offer, but certainly it’s not the worst. Besides that, HMD Sage will feature IP52 rating, which will protect the phone from water splashes and limited dust ingress.
HMD Skyline | Image credit: HMD Global
The size of the battery hasn’t been revealed in the leak, but the source claims it will feature 33W wired charging support. One of the more positive aspects about the HMD Sage is the dual camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors.
Last but not least, HMD Sage is expected to feature USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support. Also, the phone will feature a matte back and glass front.
