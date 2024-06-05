Comeback! 2024 “Nokia Lumia” has a modern design and Android, but is HMD 10 years late?

Up Next:

What you’re looking at below (in yellow) is a fan-made render of a more “futuristic” Nokia Lumia device. Posted on Twitter, the render dates back to February 2023.

And I have some thoughts…





What a comeback! HMD is bringing back the iconic Nokia Lumia design - could these be the most unique-looking phones of the year?

Surprise! No surprises… HMD’s twist on the Nokia Lumia - not a camera monster running Windows, but a basic mid-range Android phone

Recommended Stories

“Tomcat”

120hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB storage

108 MP primary camera (with OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 32MP selfie

4,900mAh battery + 33W wired charging (no wireless charging expected)

IP67 dust and water resistance

Stereo Speakers, under-display fingerprint reader

Android 14

“Nighthawk”

120hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage

108 MP primary camera (with OIS) + 32MP selfie

5,000mAh battery + 33W wired charging (no wireless charging expected)

IP67 dust and water resistance

Stereo Speakers, under-display fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, memory card slot

Android 14

HMD has all the (legal) rights to make a modern “Nokia Lumia”, but can it make it competitive?

Identity crisis: HMD’s new phones to look like a Nokia Lumia, but the company is serious about making a name for itself, and this name isn’t “Nokia”

Anyway, I’m Finnish-ed with this story…