Here's when you can expect One UI 7 to drop on the Galaxy S24 and other Samsung flagships
Samsung has just confirmed that the One UI 7 update for Galaxy S phones will come by the end of Q1, 2025, after a successful beta round.
We are just about to watch one of the most highly-anticipated events of 2025: the Galaxy S25 Unpacked, scheduled for tomorrow. The phones have been in the rumor mill for a long time, but that doesn't mean that the hype about them has died down - quite the opposite, we're all holding our breaths to see the phones officially launched (and to get to touch them ourselves!)
The One UI 7, which is Samsung's proprietary skin on top of Android 15, has been in beta testing for over a month on Galaxy S24 devices.
Now, in the midst of potentially big preparations for tomorrow, Samsung has revealed a timeline for when Galaxy smartphones can expect the stable One UI 7in a press release on its South Korean website.
Samsung's much-touted AI features have reportedly also received lots of attention during testing, with the company indicating it's working on improvements thanks to user feedback.
The post also confirms that all compatible Galaxy S series phones should receive the One UI 7 update by the end of the first quarter of this year, meaning the rollout should be more or less completed by March 31, 2025. The post, strangely enough, neglects to mention the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables (but that doesn't mean they're not getting the update, though).
Compatible Galaxy S phones are: the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, alongside with the Galaxy S23 FE, S24 FE and the S21 FE, and of course, the upcoming S25 phones which should come with it straight out of the box.
We know quite a lot of what the update would be from One UI 7's Beta. With the new software, eligible devices get a new Now Bar, which is a pill-shaped section on the lock screen somewhat similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, allowing you to control music playback, timers, and more.
And, of course, some excellent Galaxy AI features that will debut with the S25 phones, extensively leaked thus far.
The Galaxy S25 series will debut with the One UI 7 update featuring a new Now Bar, redesigned Quick Settings, and a vertical app drawer, among a plethora of sweet little tweaks for a more gorgeous interface.
In the press release, Samsung also mentions that the first beta update closed twice as fast as the One UI 6 beta, likely hinting that Samsung was able to resolve bugs, gather feedback, and finalize the beta release of One UI 7 faster compared to One UI 6.
By the way, it's worth mentioning that given the fact the post is on Samsung's South Korean website, this timeline may apply only to the company's domestic market. Nevertheless, Samsung typically follows a similar schedule in the rest of the world, so global users should get the new One UI around the same time. We expect to hear about the schedule more in detail during tomorrow's event.
Users will also get to take advantage of a redesigned Quick Settings panel, while there are new app icons added for a fresh look and feel. In general, One UI 7 introduces small tweaks around the entire interface, including some changes to the camera UI and a vertical app drawer.
