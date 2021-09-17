Notification Center

iOS Android Apps Deals

It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time
While nowhere near as popular as Disney+ (let alone Netflix), HBO Max has certainly been growing at a solid pace since making its commercial debut last year, helped in large part by a number of killer deals offered to AT&T's postpaid and prepaid wireless customers.

The telecommunications giant that just so happens to own HBO may have gained a considerable number of new video streaming subscribers after launching an affordable option back in June as well, but if you don't like ads, you can... actually pay less right now.

As crazy as it sounds, the HBO Max Ad-Free plan is cheaper than the ad-supported tier, at $7.49 versus $9.99 a month, although as you'd expect, there are a few conditions and restrictions to take into consideration.

For one thing, the 50 percent markdown from a regular monthly fee of $14.99 will only be good for six months, after which you'll need to cough up the full rate to continue using the service.

Secondly, the hot new promotion, kicked off earlier today, is set to expire on September 26, so you'll obviously want to hurry and score the total discount of around 45 bucks as soon as possible. 

Remarkably, both new and returning customers are eligible here, although you probably won't be surprised to hear that you can't combine this deal with "any" other special offers or free trials.

You can sign up for your reduced HBO Max subscription directly on the platform's official website, as well as through Apple, Google, Roku, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and Vizio, and instantly start watching hit original shows like "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant", as well as cinematic blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong" or "The Suicide Squad", on a bunch of compatible devices with no ads and no interruptions whatsoever. And don't forget "Dune" and the new Matrix film are also coming in, you guessed it, the next six months.

