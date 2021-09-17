It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time

It's cheaper to get HBO Max without ads than with ads for a limited time0
The telecommunications giant that just so happens to own HBO may have gained a considerable number of new video streaming subscribers after launching an affordable option back in June as well, but if you don't like ads, you can... actually pay less right now.
Check out the deal here
For one thing, the 50 percent markdown from a regular monthly fee of $14.99 will only be good for six months, after which you'll need to cough up the full rate to continue using the service.
Secondly, the hot new promotion, kicked off earlier today, is set to expire on September 26, so you'll obviously want to hurry and score the total discount of around 45 bucks as soon as possible.
You can sign up for your reduced HBO Max subscription directly on the platform's official website, as well as through Apple, Google, Roku, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and Vizio, and instantly start watching hit original shows like "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant", as well as cinematic blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong" or "The Suicide Squad", on a bunch of compatible devices with no ads and no interruptions whatsoever. And don't forget "Dune" and the new Matrix film are also coming in, you guessed it, the next six months.