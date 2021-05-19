HBO Max is officially fighting Netflix and Disney+ with... ads





Launched nearly a year ago to the day , HBO Max is anything but small, with AT&T's financial power behind it and original content produced by Warner Bros. securing the platform quite a bit of time in the limelight over the last few months.





While the initial results were fairly promising, with the direct Netflix rival undoubtedly playing a crucial part in getting the total subscriber numbers of all the various HBO-branded services worldwide to around 64 million by the end of Q1 2021, there's obviously still plenty of room for improvement.









Although that's obviously a noble goal, 10 bucks a month sounds pretty steep for a "premium user experience" interrupted by commercials, especially without those highly anticipated Warner Bros. Same-Day Premieres.





That's right, unlike folks paying $14.99 a month, HBO Max subscribers looking to save a buck (or five) will not have (legal) access to the new Space Jam movie, James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad", Denis Villeneuve's "Dune", or "Matrix 4" on the same day that said blockbusters are set to open in theaters.





There's no other difference in content between the two service tiers (or so HBO claims for the time being), and for what it's worth, the company is vowing to keep the aforementioned interruptions to a minimum with the "lightest ad load in the streaming industry."





Of course, the $8.99 and up Netflix and $7.99 Disney+ "loads" will remain unrivaled, being nonexistent and with no word on materializing anytime soon.



