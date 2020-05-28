HBO Max is now available for free with AT&T's best wireless plan





Not to be confused with HBO Go or HBO Now , which are still a thing for some reason, the hot new SVOD (subscription video on demand) service has launched at a seemingly excessive price of $14.99 a month, undoubtedly facing quite a bit of an uphill struggle to rack up the early adopter numbers it needs to avoid instantly plunging into the abyss of irrelevance of something like Quibi , for instance.





The main advantage the platform holds over Quibi, Disney+, and even Netflix is the financial backing of a multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate that just so happens to be owned by one of the world's largest telecommunications companies. AT&T's economic and marketing muscle is allowing HBO Max to offer a boatload of killer introductory deals , with perhaps the most notable one bundling the service at no additional charge with the carrier's costliest wireless plan.













The promotion is available right now, and unlike Verizon's Disney+ freebie , it doesn't seem to have an expiration date attached to its name. Both new and existing AT&T Unlimited Elite subscribers are eligible for complimentary HBO Max access without having to jump through any hoops, meet special requirements, or worry about being charged for their premium video streaming after a year.





The special offer is also better than T-Mobile's "Netflix & Quibi on us" deal... if you're only interested in getting a single line of Unlimited Elite service with unlimited talk, text, and data, 100 gigs of "premium" data, HD streaming capabilities, a 30GB mobile hotspot allotment, free 5G access, and unlimited international texting to 120+ countries.





Starting with the second line, however, T-Mo undercuts Ma Bell, charging a total of $140 compared to $150 a month, $140 instead of $180 for three lines, and $170 compared to $200 for four lines at the time of this writing.





Keep in mind that AT&T's Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Starter plans do not come with HBO Max bundled in, but on the bright side, there are also a bunch of other ways you can get free access to the newest video streaming platform. These include existing HBO Now subscriptions, as well as folks on AT&T TV Now Max, AT&T Internet 1000, DirecTV Premier, U-Verse U400 and U450 plans.