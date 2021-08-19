Starting tomorrow, some Cricket subscribers will receive free ad-supported HBO Max

Pre-paid provider Cricket, an MVNO that uses the AT&T network (and is owned by that carrier) has announced this morning that starting on Friday, August 20th, it will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max at no cost to those subscribed to Cricket's $60/month unlimited plan. This plan includes access to Cricket's 5G network on eligible devices along with 15GB of mobile hotspot, unlimited calls to and from Canada and Mexico, and 100GB of cloud storage. The ad-supported tier of HBO Max normally costs $9.99 per month.





Tony Mokry, vice president, and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless, said, "We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting- edge and high-quality entertainment available. From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We’re so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers."





According to Cricket, HBO Max offers over 13,000 hours of streaming content including video from iconic brands like HBO, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and more. Some of the programming on HBO Max includes:





Friends: The Reunion .

. Gossip Girl (reboot).

(reboot). Cartoons for both adults ( Rick and Morty ) and children (new Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows).

) and children (new Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows). Popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones , The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and The Big Bang Theory .

, and . Classic and cult films from Warner Bros., including The Wizard of Oz , Casablanca , The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies, and more.

, , and The Matrix trilogies, and more. Original series from CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TBS, TNT, and more, as well as third-party licensed content.





Subscribers to the $60/month unlimited plan receive a one-year membership to Sam’s Club and access to the Acorns saving and investing app. Those who are subscribers to the plan should click on this link to download the HBO Max app. Use your Cricket credentials to sign in to the app. Existing Cricket customers can upgrade to the $60 unlimited plan and receive free ad-supported HBO Max.