Vote now: Are you still interested in compact phones?

According to the latest market research, people don’t buy compact phones anymore. There, I’ve said it! Some of you know about my obsession with small phones. I come from a long history of devices such as the original Motorola RAZR, the Xperia Ray, and most of the phones in the Xperia Compact range.

When Apple launched the iPhone mini I was thrilled, as I expected other manufacturers to follow suit, and the whole compact idea to be resurrected. That didn’t happen, sadly, although some brands like Asus went the compact route with their flagships, namely the Zenfone 8. And now, it looks like the next model will also be small and compact.

Thing is, people might’ve already moved away from the idea of a small phone that allows for one-handed operation. There won’t be an iPhone 14 mini, and the smartphone world is pushing foldable devices quite hard (mostly Samsung, to be precise).

Are we still interested in compact phones? I’ll soon find out, as the Zenfone 9 is headed my way for a review. But what about you? Vote in our poll, and as always, share any thoughts in the comment section below.
