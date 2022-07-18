Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone?
Last week, Apple officially released the iOS 16 Public beta with some neat new features, including Lock Screen customization with widgets, animated images, and cleaner notifications. Now, Android fans have been teasing their iPhone “enemies” for quite some time about the lock screen state of the iOS, the widgets (or the lack of them), and many other things, for that matter.
Installing beta software on your phone is not an easy decision, especially if you have critical data or specific apps that you rely on. You can find detailed instructions on how to download and install iOS 16 beta here, but today we want to check out your overall interest toward this new release.
We won’t get into that conversation, all we want to say is that Apple seems to be improving iOS and bringing more customization to the people. You can check out all the new features, baked into iOS 16 beta, and decide for yourself, whether or not this software deserves to be on your iPhone (or if you’re an Android user, you can get up to speed with what Apple is doing).
Are all the new features enough to make you enroll in Apple’s beta program? Or you’ve already downloaded, installed and mastered the latest iOS 16 software? Vote in the poll and let us know in the comments below.
