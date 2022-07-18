 Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone? - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone?

iOS Software updates Polls
Vote now: Have you already installed iOS 16 on your iPhone?
Last week, Apple officially released the iOS 16 Public beta with some neat new features, including Lock Screen customization with widgets, animated images, and cleaner notifications. Now, Android fans have been teasing their iPhone “enemies” for quite some time about the lock screen state of the iOS, the widgets (or the lack of them), and many other things, for that matter.

We won’t get into that conversation, all we want to say is that Apple seems to be improving iOS and bringing more customization to the people. You can check out all the new features, baked into iOS 16 beta, and decide for yourself, whether or not this software deserves to be on your iPhone (or if you’re an Android user, you can get up to speed with what Apple is doing).

Installing beta software on your phone is not an easy decision, especially if you have critical data or specific apps that you rely on. You can find detailed instructions on how to download and install iOS 16 beta here, but today we want to check out your overall interest toward this new release.

Are all the new features enough to make you enroll in Apple’s beta program? Or you’ve already downloaded, installed and mastered the latest iOS 16 software? Vote in the poll and let us know in the comments below.

Have you already installed iOS 16 beta on your iPhone?

Vote View Result

More polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Budget Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A23 5G nearing launch
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A23 5G nearing launch
Leaked Galaxy Unpacked invitation gives away Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 announcement date
Leaked Galaxy Unpacked invitation gives away Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 announcement date
Samsung has a new AI-powered photo editor app with lots of features
Samsung has a new AI-powered photo editor app with lots of features
How to prevent your smartphone battery from suffering a premature death
How to prevent your smartphone battery from suffering a premature death
Google demands Android app developers turn over Data safety info by July 20th
Google demands Android app developers turn over Data safety info by July 20th
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Popular stories

Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless