Real hands-on footage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: take a look at the design and camera app
By this point, the excitement Samsung probably wants us to experience when it finally reveals the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 is all but tainted with the flood of leaked information. One thing we were sorely missing to get the full leak experience, however, was a juicy hands-on video of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Well, it might not be all of them, but we recently got to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra in its full glory.

A video of the S23 Ultra, allegedly shot in a retail store in Nicaragua, popped up online showcasing Samsung's next premium phone in its beautiful green color. Reposted on Twitter by @sondesix, are photos of all the rumored color variations of the Ultra model, including Green, Cream, Phantom Black, and Lavender. We get to see the phones both inside and outside of their boxes. (via NoteookCheck)


Even more interesting and revealing, though, are the two shared videos and images of the camera app. One of the videos showcases the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the other showing the 100x digital zoom. There two photos of the camera app are arguably packed with more juicy information though, as we get a confirmation that 8K 30fps video recording will be possible with the new high-end Galaxy phone. We can also see a 200MP mode, further cementing the already very discussed rumor of the 200MP ICOSELL HP2 main camera sensor.


Let's at least hope that the recent teaser about the Space Zoom feature and Night Mode on the S23 Ultra will remain hidden until the Galaxy Unpacked Event. We are always happy to find out when rumors are true, but there is a point when that takes away from the magic of seeing the new upgrades presented on stage. Whatever the case, we have about a week and a half until the announcement, so fingers crossed the leakers leave something for Samsung to show too.
