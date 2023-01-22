Samsung video promotes Space Zoom and Night Mode for the Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have an amazing rear camera array. The phone will feature a 200MP primary camera on the back along with a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, two 10MP Telephoto cameras (one with 3x optical zoom and the other offering 10x optical zoom), and the ability to offer 100x digital zoom. Will it capture great shots of the moon? That's what Samsung is insinuating with its latest promo recorded in vertical mode on YouTube shorts. You can view it by tapping on this link.
Samsung's mobile chief TM Roh recently wrote, "That’s why our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones." What we take from this comment is that Samsung will improve its Nightography, and the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with has several features that improve photography in low-light environments.
The promotional video also hints at improved nighttime photography by including the comment "Epic nights are coming." According to Samsung, "Night Mode is a smartphone feature that enables you to take vivid, highly optimized photos, even in the dark. Meaning you can avoid taking washed out, blurry night images."
Samsung promotes Space Zoom and Nightography for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will share the same camera setup which includes a 50MP Primary camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The devices will both offer 30x digital zoom which might not be quite enough to capture great images of the moon.
Reserve your Galaxy S23 pre-order now!
The Galaxy S23 line will be unveiled on February 1st and pre-orders will be accepted the same day. The phones will be released on February 17th with the Galaxy S23 starting at $799.99, the Galaxy S23+ priced at $999.99 and up, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra tagged at $1,199.99 and up.
To use Night Mode on a compatible Galaxy handset, follow these directions:
1. Open the Camera app on your Galaxy smartphone.
2. Swipe to More and tap Night.
3. When you’re ready, tap Capture to take your photo.
4. View the image in your photo gallery.
