Graphene rumored to keep iPhone 16 Pro series from heating up

While the update took care of the original overheating crisis, some iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users are still feeling the heat, so to speak. Personally, I've noticed some overheating on my iPhone 15 Pro Max when charging the device but nothing that keeps me from holding the phone. Part of the problem, according to TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, could be the use of titanium on the casing of the iPhone 15 Pro series handsets. The material, according to Kuo, is less heat-conductive than steel. While the update took care of the original overheating crisis, someandusers are still feeling the heat, so to speak. Personally, I've noticed some overheating on mywhen charging the device but nothing that keeps me from holding the phone. Part of the problem, according to TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, could be the use of titanium on the casing of theseries handsets. The material, according to Kuo, is less heat-conductive than steel.





Galaxy S24 Ultra by 92% compared with the size of the vapor chamber inside the Samsung, for what it is worth, did make a change to the Galaxy S24 Ultra to make up for the additional heat that the phone might generate due to the use of titanium on Sammy's top-of-the-line phone. To help dissipate the heat better, Samsung increased the size of the vapor chamber used in theby 92% compared with the size of the vapor chamber inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra











And while Kuo says that Apple might use a vapor chamber in future iPhone models, this is currently not the case. The vapor chamber is designed to draw heat away from a phone's processor where it can do plenty of damage. The vapor chamber is a flat metal canister with liquid inside. When the phone gets hot internally, the liquid turns into gas, cools down, and condenses. A secondary channel returns the liquid to the original heat source. Apple has been reportedly working on a vapor channel for the iPhone since 2021.





iPhone 16 Pro series. Another rumor calls for Apple to use a graphene layer attached to the phone's processor. This would move heat away from the chip and dissipate the heat more effectively than the graphite pads that are currently used. Our old friend the rumor mill has other ideas about how Apple will tackle thermal issues on the upcoming iPhone 16 line. One rumor suggests that Apple will use a metal shell for the batteries on thePro series. Another rumor calls for Apple to use a graphene layer attached to the phone's processor. This would move heat away from the chip and dissipate the heat more effectively than the graphite pads that are currently used.