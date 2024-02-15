Google’s "Jumbojack" prototype goes on sale, taking us back to Pixel Fold's roots

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

In the early days of Pixel Fold leaks, rumors were floating around about two internal Google prototypes for foldable phones: "Passport" and "Jumbojack." This week, the "Jumbojack" Pixel foldable, which was spotted back in 2021, has supposedly surfaced again, with someone allegedly putting it up for sale.

Leaker Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police) posted images on X from an online listing of what is claimed to be the "Jumbojack" prototype. The pictures display large bezels with a peculiar-looking selfie camera cutout.


Rahman points out that this device seems to be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with thicker bezels at the top and bottom of the display. This design gives the foldable a resemblance to the Pixel Fold, which was eventually released two years later, featuring a notably thick top and bottom border. It appears that Google had a vision of its foldable's appearance during this period and adjusted Samsung's hardware for its testing.

Interestingly, the listed phone runs on Android 12L, Google's half-step release specifically designed for foldables and larger-screen devices.

Rahman doesn't specify the location of the sale for the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2/ Pixel Fold prototype hybrid, but it is advisable not to make the purchase anyway. Google probably can shut down such devices remotely, and opting for an officially released Pixel Fold with Android 14 software would likely be a better choice.

This is the second Pixel Fold-related leak these past few days. While one takes us to the past, the other looks towards the future. Just recently, a purported photo of the Pixel Fold 2 surfaced, revealing a redesigned camera module, a narrower cover screen, and a more square-shaped internal display.

However, if you are eagerly awaiting the Pixel Fold 2, you might have to wait a bit longer. The latest rumor suggests that Google has delayed its release to incorporate the newer Tensor G4 chip.

