Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

New Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals nixed camera bar, form factor changes, more

Android Google
2
New Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals nixed camera bar, slight form factor changes, more
And just like that, the flurry of Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks have begun. Following yesterday's rumor that the Pixel Fold 2 might launch alongside the Pixel 9 series along with the newest chipset, a new leak offers a glimpse into what Google might have in store for the Pixel Fold 2 in terms of design.

In a report by Android Authority, where they were sent a leaked photo of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2, we have a possible reveal of the device's new design. The second-gen Pixel Fold, should this be the final result, looks to be a completely different animal from its predecessor.

New Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals nixed camera bar, form factor changes, more
Image Source: Android Authority

Similarly to yesterday's leaked specs, the above photo of the Pixel Fold 2, was provided by an anonymous source. As you can see, the first thing that sticks out (no pun intended) is the redesigned camera housing, which this time around looks more like a bump and not the signature Pixel camera bar. 

This redesign replaces said bar with an isolated island on the top left, housing four sensors and an LED flash. This aligns with design rumors surrounding the Pixel 9 series, indicating a possible departure from the unified camera bar across Pixel phones.

Upon closer look, you can also see differences in the cover screen's size, revealing a narrower display. According to the source, the cover screen is indeed narrower, but the inner screen's aspect ratio is closer to a square. This is similar to the OnePlus Open, which sits comfortably in between the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 5 in terms of form factor.

Aside from the form factor and camera, the leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 might share other features with the Pixel 9, such as rounded displays and a sleek aluminum frame. The anonymous source also stated that it shares similarities with the first Pixel Fold, in terms of its premium materials and feel.

Additionally, even though there is no photo available to support this, the source claims that the phone will have a display cutout on the top right, unlike the original Pixel Fold which had the selfie camera embedded in the bezel. This suggests that the phone will likely have smaller top and bottom bezels. Unfortunately, despite its thinness, the source states that there is still a visible crease.

Once again, it is important to note with these early leaks that they depict an initial engineering prototype and that the design may still undergo significant changes. As it usually goes whenever we are approaching the release of a Google hardware product, more leaks are sure to follow as we get closer to October, which might offer a clearer picture of what the final design will look like.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless