New Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals nixed camera bar, form factor changes, more
2
And just like that, the flurry of Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks have begun. Following yesterday's rumor that the Pixel Fold 2 might launch alongside the Pixel 9 series along with the newest chipset, a new leak offers a glimpse into what Google might have in store for the Pixel Fold 2 in terms of design.
In a report by Android Authority, where they were sent a leaked photo of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2, we have a possible reveal of the device's new design. The second-gen Pixel Fold, should this be the final result, looks to be a completely different animal from its predecessor.
Image Source: Android Authority
Similarly to yesterday's leaked specs, the above photo of the Pixel Fold 2, was provided by an anonymous source. As you can see, the first thing that sticks out (no pun intended) is the redesigned camera housing, which this time around looks more like a bump and not the signature Pixel camera bar.
This redesign replaces said bar with an isolated island on the top left, housing four sensors and an LED flash. This aligns with design rumors surrounding the Pixel 9 series, indicating a possible departure from the unified camera bar across Pixel phones.
Upon closer look, you can also see differences in the cover screen's size, revealing a narrower display. According to the source, the cover screen is indeed narrower, but the inner screen's aspect ratio is closer to a square. This is similar to the OnePlus Open, which sits comfortably in between the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 5 in terms of form factor.
Aside from the form factor and camera, the leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 might share other features with the Pixel 9, such as rounded displays and a sleek aluminum frame. The anonymous source also stated that it shares similarities with the first Pixel Fold, in terms of its premium materials and feel.
Additionally, even though there is no photo available to support this, the source claims that the phone will have a display cutout on the top right, unlike the original Pixel Fold which had the selfie camera embedded in the bezel. This suggests that the phone will likely have smaller top and bottom bezels. Unfortunately, despite its thinness, the source states that there is still a visible crease.
Once again, it is important to note with these early leaks that they depict an initial engineering prototype and that the design may still undergo significant changes. As it usually goes whenever we are approaching the release of a Google hardware product, more leaks are sure to follow as we get closer to October, which might offer a clearer picture of what the final design will look like.
Things that are NOT allowed: