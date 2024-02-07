New Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals nixed camera bar, form factor changes, more

Pixel Fold 2

Aside from the form factor and camera, the leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 might share other features with the Pixel 9 , such as rounded displays and a sleek aluminum frame. The anonymous source also stated that it shares similarities with the first Pixel Fold , in terms of its premium materials and feel.





Additionally, even though there is no photo available to support this, the source claims that the phone will have a display cutout on the top right, unlike the original Pixel Fold which had the selfie camera embedded in the bezel. This suggests that the phone will likely have smaller top and bottom bezels. Unfortunately, despite its thinness, the source states that there is still a visible crease.





Once again, it is important to note with these early leaks that they depict an initial engineering prototype and that the design may still undergo significant changes. As it usually goes whenever we are approaching the release of a Google hardware product, more leaks are sure to follow as we get closer to October, which might offer a clearer picture of what the final design will look like.