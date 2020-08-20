Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Android Software updates Apps Google

Google will make wireless Android Auto functionality ubiquitous for Android 11 phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 20, 2020, 8:19 AM
Owners of Google's Pixel (and Nexus) phones may not remember this now, but using Android Auto on a (compatible) car display required a USB cable until not so long ago. The wireless functionality, first rolled out to a small group of mobile devices back in the spring of 2018, expanded to support select Samsung handsets in the fall of 2019.

Obviously, the list of compatible smartphones further expanded with Google and Samsung's announcements of devices like the Pixel 4, Galaxy S20, and Note 20 lineups, as well as Android 10 updates for various mid-range members of the Galaxy family.

But these are not the only two companies in the world making and selling Android handsets, which is why it's certainly nice to see Google prepare to spread the love some more at long last in the near future. 

The search giant appears to have recently revised its Android Auto-dedicated support webpage with absolutely no fanfare to confirm "any smartphone with Android 11.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi" will be able to take advantage of the platform's wireless feature.

While the Mountain View-based tech titan doesn't explicitly mention any brands or smartphone models, it sure sounds like all of the existing restrictions will be lifted at last once the Android 11 update starts rolling out to devices from LG, Motorola, Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and so on and so forth. 

Then again, the list of participating countries looks unchanged, including the likes of the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan while still lacking a number of major smartphone markets like Japan, Russia, or China.

For those unaware of its utility, the Android Auto app essentially mirrors the features and capabilities of your handset to a car's compatible infotainment system, making it easier to keep your eyes on the road and avoid distractions while driving without missing a beat from your favorite mobile apps and services, including WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music.

