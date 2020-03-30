Android Auto wireless compatibility arrives in additional markets
Starting today, Android Auto in 16 countries join the list of markets where wireless compatibility is available, AndroidPolice reports. The new feature will allow Android Auto to display information on your vehicle's display automatically once you start your car via Wi-Fi Direct, assuming you're using a compatible device.
Without further ado, here are the countries that are getting Android Auto wireless compatibility this week: Australia, Austria, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.