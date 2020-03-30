Apps Google

Android Auto wireless compatibility arrives in additional markets

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 30, 2020, 8:54 AM
Android Auto is one of the trickiest products developed by Google. First off, it's not compatible with all smartphones and some of the features are limited to select markets. Seconday, Android Auto is in a constant state of development, as Google adds and removes features all the time. Sometimes, updates remove features in favor of new ones, which are then brought back a few updates later.

If you're one of the many millions of Android Auto users, you'll be happy to know that Google is expanding the availability of one of its features to additional markets. We're talking about wireless compatibility, an option that only Android Auto users in about 15 countries were able to use until recently.

Starting today, Android Auto in 16 countries join the list of markets where wireless compatibility is available, AndroidPolice reports. The new feature will allow Android Auto to display information on your vehicle's display automatically once you start your car via Wi-Fi Direct, assuming you're using a compatible device.

Without further ado, here are the countries that are getting Android Auto wireless compatibility this week: Australia, Austria, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.

