Google delivers the final public beta version of Android 11
The final beta version of Android 11 has been released by Google. If you wanted to install the beta on a Pixel 2 series through Pixel 4 series model, now would be the time since the next update, which could drop on September 8th, will be the final version. Outside of some small bugs and last-minute changes made by developers, today's release pretty much covers what you'll see with the final build.
Android 11 features a new notification system and the Bubbles feature which allows you to multitask while engaged in a text. If your phone already has the Android 11 beta installed, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update and press the blue button on the bottom right of the display.
