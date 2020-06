Skype update adds Android Auto support for text messages

Great news for Android Auto fans, as Microsoft recently confirmed that Skype now features support for the service. Both versions of Skype, Android and iOS, have been updated this week, but only the former received Android Auto support.More importantly, Skype's Android Auto support is limited to text messages. Basically, this means that you will be able to see your text messages on the car's display, but there won't be voice or video calls support, at least not after the latest update.Microsoft also revealed that it fixed many notifications bugs in Skype for Android , especially some that prevented users from using Meet Now. And that's about all the changes included in the latest version of Skype for Android.On the other hand, Apple fans have received a couple of improvements to their Skype app as well. After the latest update, iOS users will be able to change their camera background even on their iPhone and iPad. This specific feature is available on iPhone 7 , iPad 2018, iPod Touch 2019 and iOS 12 or later.