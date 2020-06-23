Skype update adds Android Auto support for text messages
Microsoft also revealed that it fixed many notifications bugs in Skype for Android, especially some that prevented users from using Meet Now. And that's about all the changes included in the latest version of Skype for Android.
On the other hand, Apple fans have received a couple of improvements to their Skype app as well. After the latest update, iOS users will be able to change their camera background even on their iPhone and iPad. This specific feature is available on iPhone 7, iPad 2018, iPod Touch 2019 and iOS 12 or later.