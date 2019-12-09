Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer
It looks like this is a server-side update that will be pushed out in waves, so it will probably take some time to reach all customers. In the screenshot attached to the article, several apps can be selected to appear in the Android Auto app drawer.
Some of them like Google Play Music or Maps can't be removed since they are core system apps. However, depending on what phone you use, you might be able to uninstall Google Play Music if you'd rather use Spotify instead. Keep an eye out on the new feature if you're using Android Auto and start customizing the app drawer as soon as you have the option.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):