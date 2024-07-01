Google rolls out new bugfixes with Android 15 Beta 3.1

Android 15 logo | Image credit — Google

Android 15 Beta 3.1 is now rolling out to devices registered in the Android 15 Beta program





Android 15









It should be noted that Android 15 Beta reached "Platform Stability" with the last Beta 3 update. This means that all internal and external APIs and app-facing behaviors are finalized and mostly stable. However, as Android 15 is still under active development, there may be instances where some apps might not work as expected. Android 15 is expected to be available sometime later this year, but Google has not yet announced an official release date.