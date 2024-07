Google rolls out new bugfixes with Android 15 Beta 3.1

Android 15 logo | Image credit — Google

It should be noted that Android 15 Beta reached "Platform Stability" with the last Beta 3 update. This means that all internal and external APIs and app-facing behaviors are finalized and mostly stable. However, as Android 15 is still under active development, there may be instances where some apps might not work as expected. Android 15 is expected to be available sometime later this year, but Google has not yet announced an official release date.

Another issue that has been addressed is the occasional failure of biometric face authentication. This is a critical fix, as it ensures that users can rely on the security and convenience of unlocking their device with their face. While not all users may have experienced this problem, it's good to see that Google is taking steps to ensure that facial recognition works smoothly for everyone.Beyond these two specific fixes,Beta 3.1 also includes several other improvements that are aimed at making the system more stable, reliable, and efficient. These changes are less visible to the average user, but are essential for the overall performance of the operating system.The update is currently available for a wide range of Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 8 series, the foldable Pixel Fold , and the Pixel Tablet . It's also compatible with older models like the Pixel 6 and 7 series. Below is the full list of devices eligible to receive this update: