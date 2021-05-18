It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
Can you even remember when your iPhone started supporting a similar functionality, essentially being able to replace your standard Apple TV remote in times of need? We sure can't, so it's certainly good to see Big G level the playing field (at least from this very particular standpoint)... after years and years of waiting.
Instead of constantly turning your living room upside down in search of your elusive TV remote like some sort of a savage, you should get ready to enter the 21st century at last... and constantly turn your living room upside down in search of your TV remote or your TV remote-replacing Android phone.
That latter option might make you give up your "primary" TV remote altogether and get you to use your phone even more. Then again, we're not aware of any Android smartphones powered by AAA batteries, so it's probably a good idea to keep your traditional remote nearby as well... if you can.