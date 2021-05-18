Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Google

It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 18, 2021, 2:14 PM
It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
We've known for a little while this was coming, but boy oh boy, is it nice to finally see Google build remote control capabilities directly into Android phones.

Can you even remember when your iPhone started supporting a similar functionality, essentially being able to replace your standard Apple TV remote in times of need? We sure can't, so it's certainly good to see Big G level the playing field (at least from this very particular standpoint)... after years and years of waiting.

Unfortunately, it still looks like you'll have to continue to wait until "later this year" for the feature to actually roll out to Android handsets around the world, at which point "more than 80 million" owners of Android TV OS devices will be able to live a much more carefree life.

Instead of constantly turning your living room upside down in search of your elusive TV remote like some sort of a savage, you should get ready to enter the 21st century at last... and constantly turn your living room upside down in search of your TV remote or your TV remote-replacing Android phone.

All joking aside, your handset's native remote-control feature should work pretty seamlessly and intuitively, allowing you to easily switch your TV on and off, bring the volume up and down, navigate the Android TV interface with swipes and taps, and perhaps most importantly, quickly enter text like your favorite streaming platform's credentials or a complex movie title.

That latter option might make you give up your "primary" TV remote altogether and get you to use your phone even more. Then again, we're not aware of any Android smartphones powered by AAA batteries, so it's probably a good idea to keep your traditional remote nearby as well... if you can.

