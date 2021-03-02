Google TV app will turn your phone into a remote control for Android TVs

Android TV owners can already use their phones a remote controls thanks to the Android TV Remote Control app. However, that app hasn't been updated since forever, a sign that Google has other plans for the app and the functionality it offers.
Those plans have been revealed today when 9to5google
discovered code strings in the Google TV app (previously known as Play Movies & TV
) that suggest Google is about to add the same remote control capability available in the Android TV Remote Control app.
The strings refer to a directional pad, enter and back buttons, and the ability to pair a phone to an Android TV, which is exactly what a remote control would do. Unfortunately, the option to turn your phone into a remote control with the Google TV
app is not yet functional, but at least we know that you won't have to use a standalone app to do that.
Judging by how fast Google
is bringing new features to its apps, it won't be surprising to see the new functionality arriving in just a couple of weeks. We'll keep our eye peeled for any developments, so stay tuned.
