Google makes it incredibly easy to change your compromised passwords (on Android)









Let's face it, we've all been there, and full disclosure, this writer is there right now. Our unique and complex passwords can be a pain to remember, a pain to (safely) store, and a pain to change (with other individual combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols) while at the same time being incredibly and annoyingly susceptible to security breaches





If one of your passwords has been compromised, a new feature in Chrome on Android can change them for you with just one tap. Look for the Assistant button next to supported sites in your Password Manager. #GoogleIOpic.twitter.com/hKgpY0SnDn — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021



That's where Google comes in, planning to no longer simply alert you when one of your saved passwords might be compromised as a result of a third-party hacking incident, but also quickly replace it with a secure alternative.





Instead of having to navigate to whatever website may have (directly or indirectly) put your personal data at risk and go through the tedious process of manually changing your password, Google Assistant can do all that for you by leveraging the ever-expanding power and intelligence of the search giant's Duplex technology.





Automated password changes will only work on the Android version of the company's Chrome browser, starting in the US and "gradually" expanding to "more sites and more countries in the coming months."





The entire automated process looks almost unbelievably smooth, seamless, and hassle-free, requiring pretty much no effort on your part. Then again, if you're not fully comfortable with Google Assistant handling everything and coming up with new passwords on your behalf, you can always reject its "suggestions" and manually take over at any moment.





The single most common security vulnerability today is bad passwords. Our Password Manager is already used by half a billion people, and it’s getting 4 upgrades. #GoogleIOpic.twitter.com/zzhpOWSpy9 — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021



Google's Password Manager is also ready to make it easier than ever to import passwords from similar services (including "premium" alternatives you might be paying big bucks for) while adding "deeper integrations" with Chrome and Android to "seamlessly" fill your passwords across sites and apps on both your desktop and mobile device.





Last but certainly not least, expect alerts to be delivered to your handset in the very near future, warning you of the aforementioned security breaches that might lead you to change your passwords (either manually or automatically).