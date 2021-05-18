Google Maps gains new features: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing and more
Eco-friendly routes
Eco-friendly routes will deliver the most efficient route for your car. This new feature will combine Google’s knowledge of road grade, traffic flow, distance and maps to get you to your destination using the least amount of fuel possible. The feature will consider both the height elevation and the traffic on the roads. Eco-friendly routes is coming soon in an upcoming Google Maps update.
Safer routing
'Safer routing' is the second new feature coming to Google Maps. It does what it says on the tin — increase the safety of your route. This will be done using AI (artificial intelligence) that processes road, weather and traffic conditions, to calculate where and when you will have to suddenly brake with your car. Google said that it aims to reduce up to 100 million sudden brake car events every year with Safer routing.
New Live View features
Other improvements
Another new improvement will be spotting busy areas on Google Maps. Now, not only will you be able to see which streets and stores are busy, but also see if a whole area of the town is crowded.
The last new improvement that was announced regards what Google Maps show you. A map tailored to you, as Google called it, will, for example, show you coffee shops in the morning and bars and restaurants at night. Based on the relevance for the time of day, what is shown will be automatically adjusted.
