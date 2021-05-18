Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Software updates Apps Official Google

Google Maps gains new features: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing and more

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 18, 2021, 1:42 PM
Google Maps gains new features: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing and more
The most famous map service, Google Maps will introduce two new routing features and other improvements as well. This was unveiled on this year’s spring Google I/O. The main two new features are called Eco-friendly routes and Safer routing, although Live View will also gain new options.

Eco-friendly routes


Eco-friendly routes will deliver the most efficient route for your car. This new feature will combine Google’s knowledge of road grade, traffic flow, distance and maps to get you to your destination using the least amount of fuel possible. The feature will consider both the height elevation and the traffic on the roads. Eco-friendly routes is coming soon in an upcoming Google Maps update.

Safer routing


'Safer routing' is the second new feature coming to Google Maps. It does what it says on the tin — increase the safety of your route. This will be done using AI (artificial intelligence) that processes road, weather and traffic conditions, to calculate where and when you will have to suddenly brake with your car. Google said that it aims to reduce up to 100 million sudden brake car events every year with Safer routing.

New Live View features


The updated Live View features will show you things like restaurants and shops when you look around you. It will show additional information about the places in question too, like their working hours and Google rating. And when you direct your smartphone to a building for which Google has information, it will tell you stuff like its name and height. Street signs and street names will also appear on Live View. 

Other improvements 


Google Maps' detailed street maps will include 50 new cities by the end of the year. Some of the cities that will get the update are Seattle, Singapore, Berlin and Sao Paolo. Detailed street maps use AI to show you things like street crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian islands in detail. The feature also shows you the shape and width of a road to scale.
Another new improvement will be spotting busy areas on Google Maps. Now, not only will you be able to see which streets and stores are busy, but also see if a whole area of the town is crowded. 

The last new improvement that was announced regards what Google Maps show you. A map tailored to you, as Google called it, will, for example, show you coffee shops in the morning and bars and restaurants at night. Based on the relevance for the time of day, what is shown will be automatically adjusted. 

"At Google, the past year has given renewed purpose to our mission - to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. We continue to approach that mission with a singular goal. Building a more helpful Google to everyone”- Sundar Pichai, Google CEO
 

Google’s CEO also bragged about Google Maps recently adding 150K kilometers of bike lanes. Google’s Map service is one of its most important. Last year the maps introduced helpful features like COVID-19 info. The app is still the number one maps and navigation service in the world and shows no signs of slowing or declining.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones
It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
Google Photos introduces Locked Folder feature to hide your sensitive photos
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Photos introduces Locked Folder feature to hide your sensitive photos
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
by Radoslav Minkov,  5
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Google makes it incredibly easy to change your compromised passwords (on Android)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google makes it incredibly easy to change your compromised passwords (on Android)

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Popular stories
Android 12 is official: Deeply personal and with new UI
Popular stories
Google I/O live stream: How to watch Android 12 and Wear OS event
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless