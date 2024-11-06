Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google releases November 2024 security update for Pixel devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image of the Android logo
Google has started rolling out the November 2024 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 15. The update includes various bug fixes and improvements, focusing mainly on Bluetooth, camera, display, sensors, touch, and user interface issues. This update is being rolled out in phases and will be available for all supported Pixel devices.

Specific fixes included in the update are as follows:

  • Bluetooth: Addresses an issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions.
  • Camera: Corrects a problem with camera tilt when zooming between cameras in specific situations.
  • Display and Graphics: Fixes an issue causing white dots to flash under certain conditions and resolves a problem with screen brightness flickering in particular instances.
  • Sensors: Addresses an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions.
  • Touch: Fixes a problem pressing the keyboard dismiss button in some cases.
  • User Interface: General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.

Screenshot from the November Security Update on the Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel November 2024 security update | Image credit — PhoneArena

These fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices, which include from the Pixel 6 series all the way to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, some fixes may be specific to certain carriers or regions. For instance, the screen brightness fix is specifically for the Pixel 8a, while the Bluetooth and camera fixes apply to all supported models. Here is the full list of supported devices, along with its corresponding build number:

  • Pixel 6:                  AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 6 Pro:           AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 6a:                AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 7:                  AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 7 Pro:           AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 7a:                AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel Tablet:         AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel Fold:            AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 8:                 AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 8 Pro:          AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 8a:               AP3A.241105.007
  • Pixel 9:                 AP3A.241105.008
  • Pixel 9 Pro:          AP3A.241105.008
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL:    AP3A.241105.008
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP3A.241105.008

The November 2024 update is a welcome improvement for Pixel users, as it addresses several bugs that have been affecting users. As always, you can always check if the update is available for you by navigating to Settings > System > Software updates > System update.

As a Pixel user, I'm glad to see that Google is consistently working to improve the performance and stability of its devices. These updates not only address existing issues but also ensure that your Pixel devices remain protected.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless