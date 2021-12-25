Google's new 5G Pixel 6 ad celebrates the "Official Fan Phone of the NBA"

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Today, Christmas Day, Google released a new ad perfectly timed for the traditional Christmas Day NBA triple-header on ABC-TV. Titled "Google Pixel 6 -For All The Fans," the 60-second spot is sure to be seen during the three games as Google continues to market its latest stock Android flagships.











The ad starts by showing the celebration that the city of Milwaukee held after the Bucks won their second title last year, 30 years after winning their first championship with a young Lew Alcindor (now, of course, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). So the television commercial calls out Bucks fans, Suns fans, and those in Serbia who became Nuggets fans because of Denver's Nikola Jokic, the NBA's reigning MVP.





Showing off one of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's most popular features, Google called on one of the most popular all-time greats. Who else would Google turn to to promote the Magic Eraser than Magic Johnson? This feature, which is one of several driven by the AI/ML magic that Google has installed in the Pixel (mostly thanks to the home-grown Tensor chip) allows the user to remove unwanted people and items from photographs.

To show how Magic Eraser works, the ad shows three female Miami Heat fans standing together with a fan of another team posing in the background. But thanks to the Magic Eraser, the photobomber was erased from the photograph.







Other fans are seen int he commercial including a Knicks fan uttering the team's "Bing Bong" catchphrase and a Brooklyn Nets fan buying a Kevin Durant jersey is labeled a bandwagon fan. That could be true considering that the team has the best record in the Eastern Conference led by the MVP play of Durant.





Yes, NBA fans of all types are celebrated in this commercial. And with the Pixel 6 series' Titan M security chip providing "defense," the video likens the chip's privacy protection to rejected shots (aka "blocks") in the NBA. "There are so many ways to love the NBA," says Google, "and the Pixel 6 is built for all of them."

