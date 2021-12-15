Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L

Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L0
Ever since the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google has stayed away from adding Face Unlock to its phones. Maybe it was to cut costs, or because it wasn’t deemed a safe enough method, or the tech giant did not think it was worth the resources. Whatever the case, the Pixel 6 series was expected to be the generation to introduce this feature back to Google's Pixel lineup, but alas, it did not.
An explanation as to why the Pixel 6 Pro was missing Face Unlock on launch day could lie in the Android 12L camera software. The code in that section of the operating system shows signs that the feature was, and still is, in “experimental” mode.
Google could introduce the “new” feature via a Pixel Feature Drop in the future, but it is also possible that we might not get that until the next generation arrives. Whatever the case, the regular $599 Pixel 6 is unlikely to get Face Unlock. That likely would not be because of any hardware limitations, though, as there are no parts that should make it difficult.