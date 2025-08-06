$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google quietly pulls a popular and affordable Pixel from its refurbished lineup

The $249 refurbished Pixel 6a was the most affordable official option until now

Google has quietly pulled the Pixel 6a from its refurbished device lineup following recent battery safety concerns. This move comes shortly after a mandatory software update that reduces the battery capacity and charging speeds on affected units, aimed at preventing overheating and potential fire hazards.

In July, Google began pushing an update to limit the power draw on certain Pixel 6a devices. The company cited user safety as the reason for the change, which specifically targeted units experiencing battery swelling or overheating. While the software fix helps reduce the risk, it also degrades the performance of the device’s battery, effectively making it a less viable long-term option for some users.

Would you still consider purchasing a Pixel 6a even with the recent battery-downgrading update?

Vote View Result

Now, with incidents continuing to be reported, it looks like Google has decided to stop offering refurbished Pixel 6a units on its official store. According to 9to5Google, as of late July, the device was still available for $249, making it the most affordable Pixel with a warranty. However, it was recently spotted that the listing has disappeared entirely, even though other refurbished models like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro remain on sale at their usual prices.


Google's refurbished device program only launched in late 2024, and this is just the second major update to the lineup. The removal of the Pixel 6a, while likely a safety-driven decision, also signals how the company is preparing to phase out older hardware as newer models come in. The Pixel 10 series is expected to debut later this month, and refurbished Pixel 8 devices may join the lineup soon after.

Compared to rivals like Apple, which has a longer history of supporting refurbished iPhones through its official channels, Google's program is still relatively new and reactive. From my perspective, removing the Pixel 6a is a necessary step to ensure users don't purchase it to only then have an issue with the device.

However, that action does leave budget-conscious customers with fewer options. If you are familiar with the Google Pixel "A" line, you'll likely know that the 6a had been a popular choice for its compact design and solid performance — despite its aging hardware.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
